Man critical after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a man in critical condition this morning.

The shooting occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Trapier Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was brought to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.