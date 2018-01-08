Man attempts to kidnap child, throws bag of meth as officers arrest him

THIBODAUX, La. – A man who attempted to kidnap a pre-teen threw a baggie of meth into the gutter of a nearby house as police were closing in on him.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Zeringue approached the pre-teen victim as the victim was taking out the trash in the 600 block of Locust Street just before 8:30 p.m. on January 5.

Zeringue asked the child if their father was home and then grabbed the child and tried to drag them away with him, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The victim was able to scream and break away from Zeringue, and Zeringue ran away between two homes.

Officers caught up to him in the 500 block of Olive Street a short time later.

Zeringue ignored repeated demands to show his hands, and kept one hand concealed at his waistband.

After complaining that the officers were “harassing him,” Zeringue suddenly withdrew his hand and threw something as far as he could, according to the TPD.

After arresting Zeringue, the officers spoke to a nearby homeowner who said she heard something hit her roof, and subsequently found a baggie containing about one gram of methamphetamine in her gutter.

Zeringue is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $30,500 bond.