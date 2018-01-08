× Louisiana gets another extension for REAL ID enforcement

NEW ORLEANS — Louisianans have until October 10, 2018 to replace their old driver’s licenses with REAL IDs.

According to Louisiana State Police, the deadline for states to have REAL IDs in place is Jan. 22 (just a few weeks away), but the federal government has granted Louisiana an extension. Louisiana driver’s licenses will still be an accepted form of identification for boarding airplanes and entering federal courthouses until Oct. 10, 2018.

The federal REAL ID Act was enacted by Congress in 2005 and recommended by the 9/11 Commission. It sets higher security standards for state-issued identification cards and drivers licenses. It’s an effort to crack down on the potential for terrorists and criminals to obtain state-issued IDs.

REAL IDs are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles right now. DMVs across Louisiana started issuing them in September 2016.

Visit the state OMV website for more information.