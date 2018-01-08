Jefferson Parish deputies asking for help to find this man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, LA-- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help locate a burglary suspect.

Last November, deputies say a car was burglarized in the 2100 block of Oak Street in Harvey.

Now, deputies are hoping surveillance footage will help solve the case. The footage shows the suspect.

Deputies say the suspect was recorded while trying to use the victim's stolen property at a local business. But they are not revealing what the stolen property is or the business where it was used.

If you can help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers. Remember you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.