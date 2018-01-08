Elvis Presley leaves his mark on New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- People around the world are celebrating the birthday of the late king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

He would have been 83 years old day.

Although Elvis spent a lot of time in his Memphis home, Graceland, and out in Hollywood filming his musical movies that we all adore, he also brought his provocative pelvis action right down to Bourbon Street.

In 1958, the movie "King Creole" was released.

A fun fact about this movie is that it was the longest Elvis Presley film ever made lasting one hour and 56 minutes.

It was also his last movie before he was inducted into the U.S. Army.

However, the majority of the film was shot at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood.

Only about 10% was shot in New Orleans.

So we decided to track down one of the special locations -- Hotel Royal on Royal Street.

This is where you will find the balcony that Elvis used in the film for his hit song, "Crawfish."

During his stay, Elvis could be found at the Roosevelt Hotel, where it's said that he and his entourage took up the entire top floor.

So next time you are on Royal Street, look up and you may just find the spirit of Elvis waving to you.