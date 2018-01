Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MID CITY-- We first introduced you to the Hirsch family in week 9 when the Saints played the Bills. They've been celebrating Sunday Funday in the comfort of their back yard superdome for the last 20 years.

The Saints caught wind of the Hirsch's fan-dom and reached out to them to thank them for their support.

Now, with the Saints marching on Minnesota, they are hosting the ultimate watch parties.