Flash flood watch in effect as 2-4″ of rain possible

NEW ORLEANS - An approaching cold front moving through Texas will bring showers to start the week while another cold front later this week will bring another chill to the southeast.

Heavy rain will sweep through the area early Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. The heaviest rain should be gone by the afternoon hours but scattered showers will remain through the afternoon and evening before we dry out Tuesday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDDAY MONDAY

We could widespread rain amounts of 2-4" of rain with locally higher amounts before the moisture leaves the area. This could cause some flooding due to colder ground temperatures inhibiting the ground's ability to absorb the rain.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around on Tuesday and slowly turn partly cloudy by Wednesday as high temperatures reach into the 70s for the middle of the week. But that will chance with another cold front set to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning as showers return.

Beyond the early morning showers on Friday, cooler temperatures return as highs struggle to stay in the 50s for the back half of the week and into the weekend with sunny skies. Morning temperatures return to the upper 20s to lower 30s on the North Shore with middle 30s on the South Shore.