× Firefighters discover body in New Orleans East trash fire

New Orleans – Firefighters discovered a body after putting out a trash fire Saturday night.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of Old Gentilly Road just before 9:30 p.m. and found a fire burning in a large metal shipping container.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a body under a pile of tires and wooden pallets.

The incident has been turned over to the New Orleans Police Department.