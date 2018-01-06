× S&WB: Potentially heavy rain Sunday night may not absorb as fast into ground

New Orleans – The Sewerage & Water Board says residents need to be prepared for potential flooding in some areas of the city Sunday night due to the cold ground.

In an emailed statement to WGNO-TV, the agency says that while National Weather Service-predicted rainfall Sunday night into Monday of 2-4 inches isn’t that high, the “cold ground may not absorb the rain as fast as it would under warmer conditions.”

The S&WB says residents should prepare by clearing their catch basins and avoiding flooded areas.

The agency says the city’s drainage and power systems are operational. Out of 120 drainage pumps, 113 are working. Of the seven pumps out of service, only two are large drainage pumps.

The Sewerage & Water Board has come under scrutiny following the August 5, 2017, flooding in which it was revealed that 17 pumps were not working.

The pumping system can remove one inch of rain within the first hour and half an inch per hour after that.