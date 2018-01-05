× Tulane to host virtual panel with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will host a discussion between Pulitzer Prize-winning political journalist Ron Suskind and National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden at the end of the month.

Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked documents about top secret mass surveillance programs, will join the discussion via Google Hangouts. Snowden is still living in exile in Moscow.

He fled the U.S. in 2013 and went to Russia, which granted him asylum, after federal prosecutors charged Snowden with crimes under the 1917 Espionage Act. He has been in Moscow ever since.

The topics of discussion for the panel include:

• Mass Surveillance, Secrecy & Democracy: When Data Collection Becomes a Threat to Free Societies

• Restoring Trust: How To Solve The Next Generation of Privacy & Security Dilemmas

• National Security Agency or National Surveillance Agency: Our Cyber Defenses Examined

Members of the Tulane community (students, faculty and staff) will be able to reserve one free ticket to this event with the option of purchasing a guest ticket for a non-Tulane community member ($20).

Please be prepared to show a valid Tulane ID at the door for each party.

The event is Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at McAllister Auditorium on Tulane’s campus.

