Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sheik is back!

Michael "The Sheik" O'Hara was part of the popular band the Sheiks in the 1980s. He stepped away from his on-stage persona to focus on other aspects of his music--and picked up four Grammy nominations along the way.

He has a new album coming out called It's My Turn. (It's actually the first album of his career.)

O'Hara is celebrating the release with a CD listening party Wednesday, January 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Willow, 8200 Willow St.