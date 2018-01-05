× Scalise puts up Popeyes against Carolina congressman in Saints playoff bet

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has entered a tasty wager with his congressional counterpart from North Carolina.

If the NFC South Division Champions New Orleans Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card playoff round this weekend, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson will deliver fried chicken from Bojangles and Cheerwine to Scalise.

If the Panthers defeat the Saints, Scalise has agreed to send Hudson Popeyes fried chicken.

“The only thing that tastes better than Louisiana’s own Popeyes is the sweet taste of victory,” Scalise said. “And I will be sure to savor that with a side of Bojangles when the Saints trounce the Panthers this weekend.”

The fried chicken will be served with a side of bragging rights, and Hudson has already started touting his state’s fried chicken selection.

“Like any North Carolinian, I prefer the superior taste of Bojangles, but I am looking forward to a hearty meal of Popeyes fried chicken and victory,” Hudson said. “I’ll be sure to wash it all down with an ice-cold Cheerwine.”

The Saints, who defeated the Panthers twice in the regular season, are favored to win.