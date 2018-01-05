Proms, proposals, and good deeds: Top five NOPD videos of 2017

NEW ORLEANS — Throughout the year, the NOPD Public Affairs Division has produced dozens of videos highlighting the stories behind the badge, including profiles on officers and their involvement in the community, special moments and more.

According to NOPD, some stories even received national and international attention this year and were featured on major networks like CNN, NBC Nightly News and ABC Good Morning America.

Here are the five most viewed videos NOPD produced in 2017:

Officer Donates Brand New Hoverboard to Teen Victim

After a 14-year-old teen was robbed at gunpoint while playing on his hoverboard, NOPD Officer Brian Pollard along with Fourth District officers decided to surprise Jaime Edwards Jr. with a brand new one.

Fourth District Officer Takes L.B. Landry High Students to Prom

Fourth District Officer Shantell Howard never thought she would be going back to prom, until she was asked by one student at L.B. Landry High School.

Two Brothers Embrace Community Through Teaching Music

Some NOPD officers do more than just crowd control during Mardi Gras. Check out the story of two NOPD officers who are behind some of the talent you see on the streets during carnival season.

NOPD Officer Proposes Before 2017 Endymion Parade

An NOPD officer proposed to girlfriend on Canal Street just before the start of the 2017 Endymion parade, one of the biggest parades during Mardi Gras. The couple was surrounded by parader-goers, family members and co workers during the special moment.

Sister of Fallen Police Officer Joins NOPD to Serve Her Community

Jacquen Hunter, the sister of fallen officer Natasha Hunter, dedicated her life on December 15, 2017 to serving her community as an NOPD officer and, most importantly, honoring her sister’s legacy.