× North Louisiana detention center escapee believed to be in New Orleans area

MONROE, La. — A 17-year-old who escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe with three other inmates is believed to be in the New Orleans area, State Police said.

According to LSP, 17-year-old Teondre Wright escaped with three other males about 9 p.m. Jan. 2, but the other three escapees were caught in Monroe a short time after leaving the facility.

Wright is still at large. Detectives believe Wright is in the New Orleans area and is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Wright was being held in the Swanson Center for various charges, including carjacking and armed robbery.

State Police is asking anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts to contact Louisiana State Police at (504) 471-2775 or the Office of Juvenile Justice Command Center at (318) 651-4890.

Also, Crimestoppers is offering up to $5000 for information leading to Wright’s capture. Callers do not have to give their name or testify to receive the cash reward. Anyone with information should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.