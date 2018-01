Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Would you do it!? Maybe the better question is, would anyone do it!?!?

A gym says it wants to help you look better naked, by training you naked!

Hanson Fitness, in New York, is offering naked exercise classes.

There's a session for women only, men only, or both.

The gym says working out nude keeps you cooler, releases endorphins, increases body awareness and gives you unrestricted movement.

If guests are uncomfortable totally naked, nude colored underwear is permitted.