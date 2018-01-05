Man who hit, injured JPSO deputy found shot twice in West Bank Burger King

HARVEY, La. – The man who hit and injured a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy yesterday was found suffering from two gunshot wounds in a Burger King on the West Bank Expressway.

JPSO spokesman Glen Bloyd said a diner in the fast food restaurant dialed 911, and responding officers were able to apprehend 27-year-old Gino Taulli without further incident.

Taulli was shot twice when deputies opened fire as he backed a stolen truck into them yesterday evening.

Boyd said he didn’t know the extent of Taulli’s injuries, but added that he is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The officer Taulli struck with the stolen truck suffered a broken knee and was taken to West Jefferson Medical Center for treatment, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

An arrest warrant for Taulli was issued earlier today for second degree robbery, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.