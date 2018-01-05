× Man booked for dragging woman, stealing purse in the Marigny

NEW ORLEANS — A 29-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to drag a woman into a vehicle before stealing her purse and violently slamming her to the ground in the Marigny.

According to NOPD, officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Dec. 27 to the 400 block of Mandeville Street. The victim told police she was standing by her vehicle when a white truck approached.

The victim said the truck traveled close to her, at which point the rear driver’s side door opened up, and an unknown man leaned out of the truck and grabbed her by both arms. He tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

The driver of the truck started driving forward, dragging the woman several feet because the man in the backseat wouldn’t let go of her.

The suspect wrestled the woman’s purse from her and then let her go, causing her to violently slam to the ground as the vehicle fled the scene. The victim suffered significant injuries, police said.

NOPD identified the suspect as Raphael Meyers, 29. Meyers was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of purse snatching and second degree battery.

He also was arrested for violation of probation and on three fugitive warrants out of Gretna.