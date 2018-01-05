JPSO issues arrest warrant for carjacking suspect who hit detective with stolen vehicle

HARVEY, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man they say struck and attempted to run over an officer with a stolen truck yesterday.

A detective attempted to stop Gino Taulli around 6:20 p.m. on January 4 after spotting the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Bridge City around 3 p.m. that left an elderly man injured.

Taulli pulled the stolen truck into a driveway in a residential neighborhood after a short chase and shut off the truck’s lights in an attempt to evade pursuing officers, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto at a press conference from the scene.

The officers surrounded the truck, and Taulli threw it in reverse and tried to escape, striking an officer.

“One of our officers is actually hurt with a broken knee, and at this point in time he’s at West Jefferson Hospital,” Lopinto said. “The suspect drove through a yard here and was able to get away after an exchange of gunfire.”

Bullets struck the stolen truck, Lopinto said, but it remained unclear if Taulli was struck by the gunfire.

It also remains unclear if Taulli fired at the officers or if only the officers fired their weapons, Lopinto said.

Detectives were able to identify Taulli from surveillance footage from a business near the scene of the initial carjacking.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for second degree robbery, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gino Taulli is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section or Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300.