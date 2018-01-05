Hollywood South with Jabari: Most anticipated movies in 2018

Posted 8:33 PM, January 5, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS -- There are a lot of great new films and sequels coming to theaters this year! Here's a list of some films and sequels coming to theaters.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - June

 X-men Dark Phoenix - November

 Avenger's: Infinity War - May

 Solo: A Star Wars Story - May

 Ocean's 8 - June

 The Equalizer II - August

 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - July

 Mary Poppins Returns (Musical) - December

 Mission Impossible 6 - July

 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - December

 Auquaman - December

 Tomb Raider - March

 Black Panther - February

 The Incredibles 2 - June

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - November

 A Star is Born - October