Hollywood South with Jabari: Most anticipated movies in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There are a lot of great new films and sequels coming to theaters this year! Here's a list of some films and sequels coming to theaters.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - June

X-men Dark Phoenix - November

Avenger's: Infinity War - May

Solo: A Star Wars Story - May

Ocean's 8 - June

The Equalizer II - August

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - July

Mary Poppins Returns (Musical) - December

Mission Impossible 6 - July

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - December

Auquaman - December

Tomb Raider - March

Black Panther - February

The Incredibles 2 - June

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - November

A Star is Born - October