Hollywood South with Jabari: Most anticipated movies in 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- There are a lot of great new films and sequels coming to theaters this year! Here's a list of some films and sequels coming to theaters.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - June
X-men Dark Phoenix - November
Avenger's: Infinity War - May
Solo: A Star Wars Story - May
Ocean's 8 - June
The Equalizer II - August
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - July
Mary Poppins Returns (Musical) - December
Mission Impossible 6 - July
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - December
Auquaman - December
Tomb Raider - March
Black Panther - February
The Incredibles 2 - June
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - November
A Star is Born - October