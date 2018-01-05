× Concrete truck driver ejected from I-10 exit ramp at Airline Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a concrete truck was taken to a trauma center after being ejected onto the ground from an I-10 exit ramp.

Details are scarce, but it appears the truck overturned on the Airline Drive exit ramp off I-10 West.

The driver was ejected and fell onto the ground level.

The exit ramp remained closed where the accident happened as of 1:50 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic is being diverted to Carrollton Avenue.

