4 dead, 2 injured in Baton Rouge fire

BATON ROUGE – Four people died and two others were injured in an overnight fire in Baton Rouge.

A 19-year-old and a five-year-old were injured in the blaze, which broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Iroquois Street around 4:30 a.m. on January 5, according to WBRZ.

The ages of the four people who were killed in the blaze have not yet been released.

