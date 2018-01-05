× 14 displaced by two-alarm townhouse fire in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – A two-alarm fire that gutted an abandoned townhouse in Algiers left more than a dozen people homeless after three nearby townhomes suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

Firefighters noticed a thick plume of smoke around 4:45 p.m. on January 4 and rushed to the scene, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames leaping from the rear of an abandoned townhome at 3457 Vespasian Boulevard.

A second alarm was issued at 4:50 p.m. as the fire rapidly spread, according to the NOFD.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent townhouse, and firefighters were able to safely evacuate two adults and four children from that home.

Soon after, the flames spread to a third townhouse, and firefighters rescued an elderly couple from that home.

Neighbors helped two adults and three children living in a fourth townhouse get out before the flames reached their home.

The fire was brought under control by 6 p.m., according to the NOFD.

Parts of the abandoned townhouse collapsed, and the other three homes suffered significant damage, according to the NOFD.

The American Red Cross is assisting 14 people who lived in the three damaged homes.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.