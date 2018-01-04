Would you eat it? Vegan Blueberry Lime Cheesecake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's cheesecake with no cheese! Check out what Test Kitchen Taylor made today.

Test Kitchen Taylor is Looking for healthy food in the new year, and Brena from Waveland, MS sent us just that: a vegan, gluten-free blueberry lime cheesecake.

Vegan Gluten Free Blueberry Lime Cheesecake

Crust:

3/4 cup walnuts

1/2 cup almonds

1 cup medjool dates

1/2 tsp ground vanilla beans or extract

Pinch of Himalayan pink salt

Splash of water if needed to help blend

Cheesecake Layer Ingredients:

2 1/4 cup raw cashews soaked overnight

1/4 to 1/3 cup maple syrup or honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup lime juice

1/3 cup coconut oil melted

1 tsp lime zest + more for garnish

1 cup blueberries + more for garnish

To make the crust:

Pulse ingredients in food processor until sticky crumbles form. Add a splash of water at the end if it needs help sticking. Press crust into a parchment-lined 7" springform pan.

To make the lime cheesecake layer:

The night before, soak cashews in a bowl of water. The next day, drain and rinse. Place cashews in food processor and blend for several minutes until smooth. Scrape down sides and add lime juice, 1/4 cup sweetener, zest, & vanilla & blend again. Stream in the melted coconut oil & blend until well combined. Taste and add more sweetener, if needed.

Scoop out enough of the cheesecake filling to cover the crust with about 1/2 to 1 inch of the white layer. Then set in freezer for 30 minutes to firm up.

To make the blueberry cheesecake layer:

Add 1 cup blueberries to the remaining cheesecake in your food processor and blend until smooth. If your blueberries are tart, you may need a couple more tsp sweetener.

Spread the blueberry layer on top of lime layer and decorate with fresh blueberries and lime zest.

Cover with foil and set in the freezer for about 3 hours to firm up and then transfer to the fridge for a couple more hours.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!