What’s going on? Twelfth Night-Tricentennial fireworks and more on tap this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From war reenactments to fireworks, there's no shortage of Tricentennial fun to be had in New Orleans this weekend (January 6-7).

History buffs, take note. Mark the Battle of New Orleans at the very place where it happened – the Chalmette Battlefield. Reenactments of one of the most significant battles in American history take place Saturday and Monday, January 8. Saturday, the events at Chalmette Battlefield are from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit the website for more information.

If history isn't your thing, but superheroes and pop culture are, then head over to the Ernest Morial Convention Center downtown for Wizard World Comic Con. The three-day event will feature celebrities like Marvel founder Stan Lee and Jason Momoa from Game of Thrones, along with other attractions -- like sci-fi speed dating.

Saturday is also Twelfth Night, also known as the start of Carnival season -- and the Phunny Phorty Fellows.

Every year on Twelfth Night, the krewe rides a streetcar on the St. Charles Avenue route, choosing its 2017 Queen and "Boss" (Phunny Phorty Phellows version of a King) along the way, while eating King Cake and drinking champagne.

It starts at the Willow Streetcar Barn on South Carrollton about 6 p.m., then rolls on the streetcar down Carrollton and St. Charles before turning around at Lee Circle and heading back to the Willow Barn.

Or, you can grab a spot in the French Quarter for the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parade, which starts at 6 p.m. at Jax Brewery. From there, it goes two block down Decatur to Conti, turning right on Conti and then right again onto Chartres. It continues seven blocks on Chartres, turns right on Ursulines, then back onto Decatur.

This year is a special year for the krewe for a couple of reasons. It's the krewe's 10th year, and it's also tied to one of the city's many Tricentennial events. After the parade, you can walk to the Riverwalk for a Twelfth Night-Tricentennial "fireworks bonanza."