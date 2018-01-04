× Two New Orleans area men arrested on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE — Two men in the New Orleans area have been arrested by the state Attorney General’s Office on 540 counts of child pornography.

Ryan Horak, 20 of Madisonville, was arrested on 500 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Graves, 26 of New Orleans, was arrested on 40 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, and the New Orleans Police Department.

If anyone has additional information or concerns about the alleged offenders – including information regarding possible victims, you can call the LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.