Three Powerball tickets sold in Southeast La. worth a combined $200K

NEW ORLEANS — Don’t throw away those Powerball tickets just yet.

There were two Powerball tickets sold in Louisiana that each won $50,000. One was sold at Store 140 in New Orleans, while the other was sold at Sav N Time in Harahan.

A third ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the Circle K in Kentwood.

No one won the $460 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, which brings Saturday’s Powerball jackpot to an estimated $550 million.

Here are Wednesday’s Powerball numbers: 02-18-37-39-42 PB(12)