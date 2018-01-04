× St. Bernard Parish couple accused of dealing crystal meth

VIOLET, La. — A Violet couple was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine after narcotics agents bought the drug from each of them on separate occasions., St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

This is the second St. Bernard Parish couple arrested for dealing meth in the past month, the sheriff said.

Stephen Schule, 39, and Leila Robinson, 34, were arrested at their home in the 2300 block of Riverbend Drive, where agents recovered methamphetamine, dextromphetamine, heroin, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia, including a glass smoking device, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to distribution of methamphetamine charges, Schule was booked with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Alprazolam, possession of dextromphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schule also was booked on a warrant for restitution out of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to distribution of methamphetamine charges, Robinson was booked with possession of Oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schule is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $125,000 bond; Robinson was released from the prison Dec. 28 on a $75,000 bond.

Call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous.