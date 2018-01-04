× Slidell Police to be featured in hit A&E documentary series

SLIDELL, La. — A&E Network’s documentary series “Live PD” will start filming with the Slidell Police Department this weekend.

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr., “Live PD” showcases the policing of America, following police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities, according to SPD.

Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night.

Abrams and Morris guide viewers over the three-hour timeslot giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time.

“Live PD” also frequently features Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin from the Tulsa Police Department Gang Unit, as well as law enforcement officers from the series who appear in-studio as guest analysts to provide additional commentary.

“Based on the feedback of our citizens and police officers, an overwhelming majority are excited about us having this opportunity,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “This will be a great chance for our residents to see, the positive and negative, of what our officer’s deal with every single day.”

The Slidell Police Department’s public information officer, Daniel Seuzeneau, who has prior experience operating with “Live PD” through his time with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, will be working closely with the film crew and producer.

Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, “Live PD” will air every Friday and Saturday night on the A&E Network from 7 pm – 11 pm CST. Starting this Friday, January 5th, the Slidell Police Department will be one of six different departments featured on the show.

This isn’t the first time the A&E series has spent time on the North Shore. The crew was here in February to film the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.