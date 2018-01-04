Saint Tammany Parish begins annual Christmas tree recycling program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Christmas tree recycling is underway in Saint Tammany Parish. It's an annual program for the parish which works in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The parish will collect the trees at two locations. You can take your tree to either the Covington Fair Grounds at 1515 North Florida Street in Covington or the Old Levee Board property at 61134 Military Road in Slidell. The recycling locations will open to accept trees during daylight hours.

The parish's recycling program only accepts live trees, so please do not bring an artificial one. Also, all trees must be entirely stripped of all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations. The tree stands must also be removed.

The trees are used to help rebuild the Big Branch Marsh in Lacombe. For that reason, the program cannot accept flocked trees, as they are not suitable to place in the marsh.