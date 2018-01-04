× New Orleans Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell to hold transition event Thursday

New Orleans – Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell holds her first public transition event Thursday.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church located at 1923 St. Philip Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

Cantrell won November’s runoff election and will be sworn into office in May.

“As we prepare to move forward with our transition activities, I am excited that our first public event will be a celebration of faith and fellowship to set the tone for the work ahead,” Mayor-Elect Cantrell said in a statement.