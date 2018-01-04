Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell celebrates Mass during her first public transition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It was a celebration of faith and fellowship at St. Peter Claver Church in New Orleans, as mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell hosted her first official transition event.

Cantrell is still serving as the district B city council member while assembling her transition team for her new role as mayor.

Cantrell says she's been busy, but says it's also an exciting time for her and her team.

“This is the future of our city. We're 300 years and we're going to use our time wisely through this transition so that we're truly prepared and ready to govern May 7th," says Cantrell.

Cantrell is the city's first female mayor. Once in office, she plans to tackle public safety, leadership within the NOPD and re-entry programming head-on.