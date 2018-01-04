Mark Ingram convinces Harry Connick, Jr. to come to Sunday’s wild card game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Because of his hectic schedule he was unsure if he would make it to Sunday's wild card game, although, he has made it to three away games this season.

"I kept saying 'I don't know I don't know, but then I walked out on to the field at practice and Mark Ingram said 'are you coming Sunday?' and I said 'Yes I am'" he laughed. "I have no free will when it comes to him."

Harry Connick, Jr. has been a Saints fan his entire life, he was even born in the same year the Saints were signed in to a team.

On Thursday he got the honor of a life time, he was signed to a one-day deal by Mickey Loomis and the team.

"I got fitted for pads, they gave me a jersey, and then I went to practice," said Connick. "I even attempted to catch a couple of Thomas Morstead punts.

Prior to the Christmas eve rivalry game against the Falcons, Connick posted an epic video to his twitter urging Saints fans to get hyped up before Sunday's game.

"I had no idea that would blow up the way it did, I'll definitely have to make another one before this Sunday's game, it's going to be good," said Connick.