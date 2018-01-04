× Jefferson Parish schools open Friday, St. John Parish schools remain closed

Jefferson Parish public schools will reopen Friday, January 5, 2018, but public schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will remain closed.

The school system in Jefferson Parish extended students’ winter break by a day when it closed all schools Thursday, January 4.

In St. John the Baptist Parish, school buildings are still having problems with water pressure because of unusually cold temperatures.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 23-25 range along and north of the I-12 and I-10 corridor on the North Shore and southern Mississippi.

Areas west of Lake Pontchartrain down through the Houma area can see lows 25-28, and south of I-10 on the South Shore 26-29.

The immediate metro New Orleans area along and north of the river should stay at or above 29 degrees.