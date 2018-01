Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jamal Batiste has a new EP coming out. And he's throwing a party to celebrate.

The Release Party for Batiste's new EP All Rock'd Up is tomorrow (Jan. 5) at Three Keys at Ace Hotel. Door open at 9 p.m.

The party is free and will feature the Jamal Batiste Band with special guests and a DJ set by Raj Smooth.

All Rock'd Up will be available wherever you buy music on January 10.