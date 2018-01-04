Did ‘Rookie of the Year’ star, Thomas Ian Nicholas call ‘Girl’s Trip’ star, Tifffany Haddish a weirdo?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If you've read Girl's Trip star, Tiffany Haddish's book, "The Last Black Unicorn," there's a section where she talks about "Rookie of the Year" and "American Pie" star, Thomas Ian Nicholas.

Apparently the two stars knew each other through Nicholas' brother. In Haddish's book she claims that Thomas Ian Nicholas called her a weirdo. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez asked him about it and this is what he had to say!

Thomas Ian Nicholas is in New Orleans performing at the MOXY NOLA. He's a musician in addition to being a movie star. His latest film, "Living Among Us" hits theaters on February 2nd. "Living Among Us" is about a news crew that is sent to cover supposed vampires. The news crew stays with the alleged vampires to try and see if they really are vampires.

You can also catch up with Thomas Ian Nicholas at Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans at the Ernest Morial Convention Center this weekend.