Cute overload! You have to see the reviews for this product on Amazon

NEW ORLEANS — Amazon has a rich tradition of hilarious reviews. First it was the “Three Wolf Moon” shirt, with more than 3,000.

Scott explains that, “Once I apply the magical wolves fabric to my chest, my mullet grew like Odin’s beard, my rusted T-top Firebird turned sweet candy apple red and my White Snake tape started playing its body moving melodies once again. God life is good!”

The powers of the shirt are so strong, fans have even created tribute videos in the its honor.

Of course, you can’t forget the “Hutzler 571 Banana Slicer” with nearly 6,000 reviews.

User SW3K explains that, “After a fit of banana-induced rage, my parole officer introduced me to this kitchen marvel and my life was changed.”

Now, we’ve found the latest craze on the online mega-retailer: pictures of the coziest, comfiest dogs you’ve ever seen.

The “Best Friends by Sheri Luxury Shag Faux Fur Donut Cuddler” basically sells itself, but when you check out the reviews, it’s even more irresistible!

How can you say no to these sweet, sleeping faces!? The next time you’re feeling down, just scroll through the dozens of photos. They’re sure to turn that frown upside down!