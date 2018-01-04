× Another cold night on the way

Temperatures are going to be on the cold side once again across the area tonight. A Hard Freeze Warning in effect for a good portion of the area again tonight.

Like last night the combination of clear skies, light wind, and very dry conditions will allow temperatures to drop very quickly after sunset.

We’re looking at lows in the 23-25 range along and north of the I-12 and I-10 corridor on the north shore and southern Mississippi.

Areas west of Lake Pontchartrain down through the Houma area can see lows 25-28, and south of I-10 on the south shore 26-29.

The immediate metro New Orleans area along and north of the river should stay at or above 29. Those temperatures are not a threat to pipes, but for the rest of the area you need to keep the pipes wrapped and leave a faucet dripping through the night.

Don’t forget to bring pets inside to protect them for the cold as well.

Temperatures will slowly be warming up into the weekend.