Watch snow fall in Buras this morning

BURAS, La. - Viewer Chris Matte captured great video of snow falling down by the mouth of the river this morning.

Matte was up early and captured the flurries swirling around a flag pole at Rex Field early on January 3.

A system skirted the Louisiana coast beginning on the afternoon of January 2, bringing an unusual light dusting of snow and sleet to areas along the Gulf Coast.

The system is expected to develop into a much stronger storm as it moves up the East Coast and will be responsible for much more snow this week as it climbs north.

