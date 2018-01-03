× Three booked for Marrero shooting death after body found in Gonzales

MARRERO, La. — Three people have been arrested on murder charges after a 20-year-old man was shot dead early Tuesday morning in Marrero.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Francisco Nieves of Gretna was shot to death about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 1500 block of Avenue A in Marrero.

While conducting their investigation, JPSO Detectives were made aware that members of the Gonzales Police Department discovered the body of an apparent homicide victim who had been shot several times. The members of the two agencies determined that the body was that of Francisco Nieves, and the homicide had indeed occurred in Jefferson Parish.

Charges for those arrested include:

-Archie Armstrong: charged with Second Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen firearm and Possession of Marijuana;

-Vernell Wilson: charged with Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice to Second Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen firearm;

-Stefanie Enciso: charged with Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice to Second Degree Murder.

All three have been arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail.