Tangipahoa deputies working a case of selfie incrimination

ROSELAND, LA -- Tangipahoa Parish deputies are trying to solve a case of selfie incrimination. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on October 24, a high-dollar wildlife camera was stolen from property on Holloway Road in Roseland.

Deputies say the camera was equipped with its own cellular connection and was able to send photos back to its owner.

They say the camera sent at least two photos to its owner of the suspect who deputies believe stole the camera. The suspect may have been aiming the camera at himself intentionally but was unaware that the photos could be sent back to its owner.

If you know anything about this case, there could be a cash reward waiting for you. And you don't have to testify in court to collect it.

Just call Tangipahoa Parish Crime Stoppers at 800-554-JAIL (5245).

To watch the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button at the top of this page. The story includes two photos of the suspect that were provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.