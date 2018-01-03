Smells like? Like Mardi Gras. Just don’t ask what’s in the king cake. It’s top secret.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Mardi Gras is early this year.

It's Tuesday (of course) February 13.

And that means it's fewer than six weeks away!

Hard to believe, huh?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says you can already smell the season.

That's why folks are lining up at Manny Randazzo King Cakes, 3515 N. Hullen Street in Metairie, Louisiana.

Manny's got the right recipe.

Manny Randazzo got the right recipe from the right person. That's his dad, Manuel Randazzo, Senior.

And it's the recipe that's made the Randazzo family famous for the king cakes that they make every year about this time.

The Randazzo king cake legacy started back in 1965.

In 1992, Manny (the second Manny in the Randazzo family line) opened his own bakery. His dad was right there guiding him and making sure Manny was measuring up and measuring all the king cake ingredients exactly the way he should to create king cake perfection.

The king cakes from Manny Randazzo turned out to be such a hit, to be so popular, Manny made a big decision when it came to his bakery business and the menu his customers had come to love.

Manny decided he would make and bake and sell king cakes. Only king cakes. That's it. That's all there is. That's all that's needed.

It turned out to be a good decision for Manny back in 1995. That's because the demand for his king cakes is not just local. It's global.

If you want an original Manny Randazzo King Cake, please click right here to have it shipped right to your house.

Just don't ask what's in the king cakes.

It's top secret.