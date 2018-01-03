Shoplifters steal large ham, toilet paper from Paris Avenue grocery store

NEW ORLEANS – Two shoplifters walked out of a Paris Avenue grocery store with a large ham, detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper, according to the NOPD.

The two women can be seen on surveillance footage bypassing all points of sale on their way out of the Sav-A-Lot in the 4700 block of Paris just before 6 p.m. on December 30.

They climbed into a black Ford SUV with no grill and tinted windows, according to the NOPD.

One of the unidentified women had gold dreads and was wearing a blue sweater, black shirt, and light blue jeans, while the other was wearing a brown, gold, and burgundy sweater.

Anyone with information about these subjects is asked to contact any Third District Detective at (504) 658-6030.