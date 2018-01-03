× Qualifying begins for Spring Municipal Elections

METAIRIE, La. — Qualifying begins Wednesday for the Spring Municipal Elections, and WGNO’s tracking the big races in our area.

Jefferson Parish

You’ve seen the signs planted in front lawns, it’s the battle of Joe and John! Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto is going head to head with former JPSO Spokesman John Fortunato, both vying to be Sheriff in Jefferson Parish. Former Sheriff Newell Normand named Lopinto as his replacement, when he stepped down last year. Soon after, Fortunato announced that he’d run against Lopinto.

Lopinto submitted qualifying paperwork Wednesday morning. No word on when Fortunato will qualify, but the deadline’s Friday at 4:30 PM.

Other big contests in Jefferson Parish:

JP School Board Member – District 3

JP Constable 5th Justice Court

Kenner Mayor

Kenner Chief of Police,

Kenner Council Member at Large – Division A

Kenner Council Member at Large – Division B

Kenner Council Member – District 1

Kenner Council Member – District 2

Kenner Council Member – District 3

Kenner Council Member – District 4

Kenner Council Member – District 5

Orleans Parish

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division F

State Representative 93rd District

Judge Civil District Court, Division A

Saint Tammany Parish

Justice of the Peace – Ward 1

Slidell Mayor

Slidell Police Chief

Slidell Council Member at Large

Slidell Council Member – District A

Slidell Council Member – District B

Slidell Council Member – District C

Slidell Council Member – District D

Slidell Council Member – District E

Slidell Council Member – District F

Slidell Council Member – District G

Covington Council Member – District C

Voting for the Primary Elections is March 24th. General Election voting is April 28th.

In Tangipahoa Parish, a Special Election is being held February 17th for the House of Representatives District 86

For more voting and election information on the Louisiana Secretary of State website, click here.