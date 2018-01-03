× Parts of Lafourche Parish under boil water advisory

BAYOU BLUE, La. – Residents along Bayou Blue and Bayou Lafourche are under a boil water advisory.

The warning was issued at 8 a.m. on January 3 and covers all areas along Highway 182 west of Bayou Lafourche and Bayou Blue, according to Lafourche Parish Water District No.1.

All residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute in a clean container and let it cool before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using the water for food preparation, including in fountain drinks.

The cold weather caused a drop in water pressure, which led to the advisory, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All residents are asked to conserve water.

⚠️ BOIL ADVISORY: Lafourche Parish Water District #1 has issued a boil advisory for Bayou Blue & all areas along LA Highway 182 west of Bayou Lafourche. ALL residents are asked to conserve water. This is due to a drop in water pressure due to the weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/S9EOqASh5s — Lafourche Sheriff (@LafourcheSO) January 3, 2018