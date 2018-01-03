NOPD looking for man who stole $61,000 of jewelry, handgun from vehicle in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole over $60,000 worth of jewelry and a handgun from a vehicle in Lakeview.

The robbery occurred around 12:15 a.m. on December 29 in the 5800 block of General Haig Street, according to the NOPD.

The suspect, who was recorded on a surveillance camera, was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the word “Italia” written across the front.

He made off with $61,000 worth of high-end jewelry and a black .38 S&W Airweight revolver, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.