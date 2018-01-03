Love it, Like it, Hate it: Keto Coffee

For many Keto diet devotees, Keto coffee is a key component to staying on track. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst options when it comes to Keto Coffee.

 

 

LOVE IT!

 

Black coffee

0 calories, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

 

Coffee with two ounces unsweetened almond milk

Per cup coffee with two ounces almond milk:  8 calories, <1 gram fat, 0.25 grams carb, 0.25 grams protein

 

MCT Oil | tera’s MCT Coconut Splash

Per cup coffee with one ounce tera’s MCT Coconut Splash:  70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carb, 0 protein

 

Coconut Oil | 2 teaspoons

Per 2 teaspoons: 78 calories, 9 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

 

Grass-fed Butter | 2 teaspoons

Per 2 teaspoons: 70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Traditional Bulletproof® Coffee

  • Per full recipe with 2 tablespoons each Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil and Butter: 430 calories, 50 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein
  • Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil® is a proprietary blend of fats from refined coconut oil

 

Bulletproof® Coffee ready-to-drink carton

  • Per carton: 220 calories, 14 grams fat, 22 carbs (4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 15 grams sugar alcohol), 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients include Bulletproof® cold brew coffee, Brain Octane® Oil, grass-fed butter, erythritol, gellan gum, quillaja extract (traces of fish gelatin), monk fruit extract

 

PicNik Butter Coffee Cappuccino ready-to-drink

  • Per bottle: 210 calories, 17 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 10 grams protein
  • Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum

 

 

HATE IT!

 

PicNik Butter Coffee Mocha Latte ready-to-drink

  • Per bottle: 310 calories, 18 grams fat, 27 grams carbs, 21 grams sugar, 10 grams protein
  • Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, organic maple syrup, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum

 

 

