Love it, Like it, Hate it: Keto Coffee
For many Keto diet devotees, Keto coffee is a key component to staying on track. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst options when it comes to Keto Coffee.
LOVE IT!
Black coffee
0 calories, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein
Coffee with two ounces unsweetened almond milk
Per cup coffee with two ounces almond milk: 8 calories, <1 gram fat, 0.25 grams carb, 0.25 grams protein
MCT Oil | tera’s MCT Coconut Splash
Per cup coffee with one ounce tera’s MCT Coconut Splash: 70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carb, 0 protein
Coconut Oil | 2 teaspoons
Per 2 teaspoons: 78 calories, 9 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein
Grass-fed Butter | 2 teaspoons
Per 2 teaspoons: 70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein
LIKE IT!
Traditional Bulletproof® Coffee
- Per full recipe with 2 tablespoons each Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil and Butter: 430 calories, 50 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein
- Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil® is a proprietary blend of fats from refined coconut oil
Bulletproof® Coffee ready-to-drink carton
- Per carton: 220 calories, 14 grams fat, 22 carbs (4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 15 grams sugar alcohol), 2 grams protein
- Ingredients include Bulletproof® cold brew coffee, Brain Octane® Oil, grass-fed butter, erythritol, gellan gum, quillaja extract (traces of fish gelatin), monk fruit extract
PicNik Butter Coffee Cappuccino ready-to-drink
- Per bottle: 210 calories, 17 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 10 grams protein
- Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum
HATE IT!
PicNik Butter Coffee Mocha Latte ready-to-drink
- Per bottle: 310 calories, 18 grams fat, 27 grams carbs, 21 grams sugar, 10 grams protein
- Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, organic maple syrup, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum
