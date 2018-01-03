× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Keto Coffee

For many Keto diet devotees, Keto coffee is a key component to staying on track. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst options when it comes to Keto Coffee.

LOVE IT!

Black coffee

0 calories, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

Coffee with two ounces unsweetened almond milk

Per cup coffee with two ounces almond milk: 8 calories, <1 gram fat, 0.25 grams carb, 0.25 grams protein

MCT Oil | tera’s MCT Coconut Splash

Per cup coffee with one ounce tera’s MCT Coconut Splash: 70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carb, 0 protein

Coconut Oil | 2 teaspoons

Per 2 teaspoons: 78 calories, 9 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

Grass-fed Butter | 2 teaspoons

Per 2 teaspoons: 70 calories, 8 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

LIKE IT!

Traditional Bulletproof® Coffee

Per full recipe with 2 tablespoons each Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil and Butter: 430 calories, 50 grams fat, 0 carbs, 0 protein

Bulletproof® Brain Octane Oil® is a proprietary blend of fats from refined coconut oil

Bulletproof® Coffee ready-to-drink carton

Per carton: 220 calories, 14 grams fat, 22 carbs (4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 15 grams sugar alcohol), 2 grams protein

Ingredients include Bulletproof® cold brew coffee, Brain Octane® Oil, grass-fed butter, erythritol, gellan gum, quillaja extract (traces of fish gelatin), monk fruit extract

PicNik Butter Coffee Cappuccino ready-to-drink

Per bottle: 210 calories, 17 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum

HATE IT!

PicNik Butter Coffee Mocha Latte ready-to-drink

Per bottle: 310 calories, 18 grams fat, 27 grams carbs, 21 grams sugar, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include organic coffee concentrate, organic maple syrup, butter, whey protein concentrate, medium chain triglycerides, quillaja extract, gellan gum

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD