JPSO arrests 3 after body found near Gonzales trailer park

GONZALES, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after a body was found in a ditch near a trailer park in Gonzales.

JPSO Homicide Section detectives began an investigation into the murder on the morning of January 2, according to JPSO spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde.

The Gonzales Police Department contacted the JPSO later that afternoon to inform the detectives that a body connected to their case had been found, Rivarde said.

JPSO detectives traveled to Gonzales and took over the case.

The body was found between the Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

The victim is a middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times, and Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson confirmed that the man was not killed where his body was found.

“Residents within Gonzales can rest assured that no murder took place in Gonzales today,” Jackson told WBRZ.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder, Rivarde said.

No further details about the murder or the ongoing investigation have been released.

No further details about the murder or the ongoing investigation have been released.