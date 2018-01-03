× Jefferson Parish public schools closed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Students in Jefferson Parish will get an extra day of winter vacation thanks to freezing temperatures.

The Jefferson Parish Public School System announced that all public schools in Jefferson Parish will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, due to several consecutive days of freezing temperatures in Jefferson Parish that have taxed the heating systems in its school buildings.

“The concern is the safety of students who, in the early morning hours, will be exposed to frigid temperatures while waiting for the bus,” officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, frigid temperatures are expected overnight and well into Thursday morning almost to midday.