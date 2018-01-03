Hoda Kotb gets Matt Lauer’s job! She’s the new host of the ‘Today Show’ and she LOVES her New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - And the new host of NBC's Today Show is, Hoda Kotb!

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got the chance to chat with Hoda when she was in her beloved New Orleans.

Hoda was in the Big Easy at a recent conference for women with power.

Hoda's power comes from her heart and soul. And Hoda Kotb's power gives energy for her message of hope.

Wild Bill asks Hoda, "what is your message of hope for New Orleans and for the entire universe more than ten years after Hurricane Katrina?"

Hoda Kotb says, "people still remember New Orleans from some of the sad images which is crazy because the city has done something no city has ever done."

Hoda adds to what she really believes because she used to live and work here in New Orleans , "New Orleanians are different and that's just the way it is."

When Wild Bill got to hang out with Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford's husband had just died.

Kathie Lee Gifford co-hosts the third hour of NBC's Today Show.

Wild Bill asked Hoda, "how is Kathie Lee Gifford, she was back at work the week after Frank Gifford died. She seems so full of hope and resilience and courage."

Hoda says, "yea, Kathie Lee is also a faithful woman. She walks the walk. Some people talk, Kathie Lee really walks the walk."

Wild Bill created something just for Hoda Kotb.

Wild Bill created the "Hoda Handshake of Hope".

It's a little bit of Wild Bill's beloved yoga, with a basic handshake, followed by a big hug.

And maybe minus the yoga, that really is what Hoda Kotb is all about.