Glitch causes Capital One customers to be charged twice for debit card transactions

NEW ORLEANS – Capital One customers are seeing double today after a system malfunction resulted in two charges for every debit card transaction.

The @AskCapitalOne customer service Twitter feed announced the doubled charge problem at 10:45 a.m. local time this morning.

“Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix,” the tweet read, in part.

Customers waiting to speak to a representative on the phone were encouraged to login online or through their app for quicker customer service.

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

In a follow up Tweet published at 12:38 p.m., the customer service team again apologized for the duplicate debit card charges and the enormous customer service wait times.

“All hands are on deck working on a fix & Customers won’t be responsible for any fees due to this issue,” according to the Tweet.

Customers are encouraged to check in online and through their app for updates.

We apologize that some Customers are seeing duplicate debit card transactions & experiencing long phone hold times. All hands are on deck working on a fix & Customers won't be responsible for any fees due to this issue. For updates, login online or via the mobile app. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

There is no word yet on what may have caused the duplicate charges, when the problem may be resolved, or when effected customers can expect their refunds.